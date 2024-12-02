Cortena integrates Yapily for SME finance automation

Cortena has integrated Yapily's Open Banking platform to automate reconciliation and cash visibility for SMEs across Europe.

The integration allows Cortena's AI agents to connect directly to bank accounts via Yapily's infrastructure, pulling live transaction and balance data into finance workflows that cover pre-accounting, reconciliation, cash visibility, and financial controls. The arrangement addresses a persistent operational gap for many SMEs, which continue to rely on fragmented systems, multiple bank portals, and manual reconciliation processes to manage their financial positions.

Closing the gap between bank data and finance operations

According to the official press release, a common challenge among SMEs is the absence of a consolidated, real-time view of cash positions across multiple accounts and entities. While accounting platforms typically provide bank feeds, these feeds tend to stop at balance-level data and require additional manual steps to reconcile transactions against invoices and payment records.

Through Yapily's Open Banking connectivity, Cortena's platform can access real-time account data across multiple European banks and integrate it directly into its workflow automation layer. This enables its AI agents to reconcile transactions against invoices, identify unmatched payments, and trigger subsequent operational steps within the finance workflow automatically.

The result is a more continuous, connected financial record that reduces the time finance teams spend on manual operational tasks. Rather than coordinating between disparate accounting tools, documents, and bank portals, teams can work from a single, automatically updated financial picture.

Open Banking as infrastructure for finance automation

The partnership illustrates a broader trend in which Open Banking infrastructure is being used not only for payment initiation or consumer data access, but as a foundational layer for business process automation. By embedding reliable bank connectivity into workflow tooling, fintechs such as Cortena can extend the reach of AI-driven automation into areas that have historically required human intervention.

Yapily, which operates an Open Banking platform serving businesses across Europe, provides the bank connectivity layer that underpins the integration. Cortena's platform then applies AI agents to automate the downstream finance operations that depend on that data.

For SMEs operating with lean finance teams and limited capacity to manage complex systems, the integration represents a practical approach to improving financial control without significant manual overhead.