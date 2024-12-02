Pipe, a fintech company offering embedded capital products to SMEs, has partnered with Uber to provide restaurants in the US access to working capital.

Through this collaboration, eligible restaurants across the US will have access to Pipe Capital through Uber Eats Manager, the Uber platform that merchants use to monitor, manage, and grow their businesses. For eligible merchants, Uber Eats will show capital offers from Pipe in Uber Eats Manager that are customised based on restaurant revenue, cash flow, and business performance. By assessing risk through its engine, Pipe can offer personalised, pre-approved capital offers with clarity and up-front pricing.

Uber collaborates with Pipe for its merchant-friendly solution, providing capital offers specifically designed for SMEs. These offers include a multi-draw advance, transparent terms, and flexible payments that adjust to meet the business's performance. Pipe has a merchant support team that ensures the entire process is both straightforward and easy to navigate.

Addressing financial challenges for restaurants

For SMEs like these restaurant owners, access to capital has been a significant challenge. Pipe Capital can provide SMBs access to custom capital options with a few clicks, inside the same applications they’re using to manage their business. Instead of requiring credit checks, personal guarantees, or extensive documentation, capital offers are based on historical business performance and cash flow.

According to the SpotOn latest Restaurant Business Report, 66% of restaurant operators anticipate needing additional funding in 2025, yet traditional financing options remain the go-to. Independent operators face greater challenges in securing capital, which limits their ability to invest in technology, inventory, and growth.

After early pilots, this project will start rolling out widely to restaurants on the Uber Eats platform in September 2025.

Additionally, in August 2025, Airwallex announced its new partnership with Pipe to accelerate the scaling of its platform reach. Following this announcement, Pipe leveraged Airwallex’s global financial infrastructure to launch in new international markets in a faster and more secure manner.