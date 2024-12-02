OpenAI has announced that it has introduced ChatGPT Go in Brazil, a subscription plan developed to provide individuals with expanded access to ChatGPT’s capabilities.

Coming at a 65% lower price compared to ChatGPT Plus, the version is an alternative between the free and Plus versions and delivers exclusive benefits for Nubank customers, who can benefit from a one-year free subscription. In addition to launching ChatGPT Go in the region, OpenAI also partnered with Nubank, marking the company's first collaboration with a financial institution in Brazil.

Upcoming benefits for Brazilians

Through this launch, ChatGPT Go subscribers, including Nubank customers, will gain access to several ChatGPT features, such as higher message limits, image generation, file uploads, and memory, powered by GPT-5, OpenAI’s most advanced model. According to company data, ChatGPT is now used by 50 million Brazilians each month, and with the new plan, the company aims to enable more people to utilise AI’s capabilities to meet their everyday needs, including translation, tutoring, teaching, writing, or ‘how-to’ guidance.

According to Nubank’s officials, working with OpenAI and launching this new product to customers enables the financial institution to position itself as a gateway to development that makes its customers’ lives better. Providing ChatGPT Go aims to optimise access to technology and deliver an improved experience to users. Nubank customers across Brazil can subscribe to ChatGPT Go through the Nu app, with them receiving the following benefits:

A one-month free subscription, valid for customers without a history of paid ChatGPT subscriptions;

Nubank+ customers receive a 3-month free subscription;

Ultravioleta customers benefit from a one-year free subscription.

Furthermore, to start benefiting from this, individuals need to obtain a coupon on the home screen or in the relevant centre of the Nu app. Afterwards, they need to complete the registration on the ChatGPT website. As detailed by Nubank, the offer is subject to limited availability. All other people can visit OpenAI’s website or download the ChatGPT mobile app, create an account, and select ChatGPT Go as their plan. However, if they already have an account, they can upgrade to Go from within the mobile app or web app.

Talking about the move, OpenAI representatives added that, with ChatGPT Go, the company seeks to increase the availability of AI tools for more people globally. Teaming up with Nubank supports OpenAI in bringing these features to Brazilians, from students to small business owners, and enabling them to leverage AI to save time and scale their potential.