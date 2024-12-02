Fifth Third Bank has joined Brex in a strategic multi-year collaboration aimed at providing AI-driven finance to businesses and unlocking USD 5.6 billion in commercial card volume.



The relationship between the two companies will support Brex in delivering modern, AI-native finance to Fifth Third’s Commercial Banking businesses.

Developed on Brex Embedded, Brex’s API-enabled payments infrastructure, the Fifth Third Commercial Card powered by Brex is set to position itself as the default commercial card solution for Fifth Third Bank’s Commercial Banking clients.

Expanding banking capabilities through AI

Through this strategic collaboration, the two companies aim to direct their efforts towards mitigating the challenges that commercial businesses face, such as limited visibility into company spend, rigid systems, and inefficiencies caused by manual processes. By not implementing an AI-powered infrastructure, teams have been tracking expenses and reconciling budgets manually, which can be labour-intensive processes that lead to errors and diminish growth while scaling risk.

With the Fifth Third Commercial Card powered by Brex, Fifth Third Bank’s Commercial clients will benefit from access to Brex’s intelligent finance software platform, allowing them to issue corporate cards, automate expense management, and conduct secure, real-time payments.

Additionally, they will be able to utilise Brex’s AI agents that automate workflows end-to-end, enabling them to close books more efficiently, minimise manual review, and control spend.

Tim Spence, Chairman, CEO and President of Fifth Third, emphasised that working with Brex is coming as a commitment to optimising how companies utilise financial technology. By merging the capabilities of a bank with Brex’s AI-driven features, the two plan to create intelligent solutions that reduce complexity, boost efficiency, and allow businesses to grow their operations at a global level.

As shared by the two companies, Brex is set to be deployed across all markets in which Fifth Third conducts business, in turn ensuring that firms across the US can benefit from access to advanced financial tools.