Putnam Greene Financial Corporation adopts Jack Henry platform

Putnam Greene Financial Corporation has decided to implement technology from Jack Henry as part of an effort to create a more unified operational framework. The holding company oversees Farmers & Merchants Bank, The Farmers Bank, First Bank of Coastal Georgia and The Citizens Bank of Cochran, which together manage close to USD 1 billion in assets and operate under separate charters.

Founded in 1998, Putnam Greene Financial Corporation has historically allowed each bank to maintain local governance and community-specific services, including areas such as construction lending and mortgage products. Despite this independence, the organisation has been seeking a more consistent underlying technology structure that can support growth and simplify system management.

Technology standardisation across the group

According to representatives from Putnam Greene Financial Corporation, the choice of Jack Henry’s core processing platform reflects a need for infrastructure that can scale, integrate with a wide range of software options and provide a single operational environment for staff across all four institutions. Officials said the organisation evaluated feedback from peer banks using Jack Henry systems and concluded that a consolidated platform would help streamline internal processes while maintaining a uniform experience for customers and employees.

A representative noted that the cloud-based design and open architecture were viewed as essential components for future technology planning. They explained that moving to shared systems is expected to reduce workflow complexity and support improved coordination among the group’s banks.

Officials from Jack Henry stated that the update positions the four institutions to adapt more efficiently to changes within Georgia’s banking landscape. They added that a modernised platform may support more consistent service delivery and provide the flexibility needed to address emerging market demands.