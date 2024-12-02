Thredd has partnered with LoanPro to support its new suite of credit solutions for financial institutions and fintechs.

The collaboration aims to support Thredd’s goal to offer full-stack embedded issuing and processing solutions, including credit, debit, and prepaid cards. By unifying LoanPro’s credit infrastructure and Thredd’s real-time card issuance and processing capabilities, including digital wallets and embedded fraud detection, businesses will be able to roll out personalised credit products faster.

Lending and credit capabilities

The partnership leverages LoanPro’s experience in driving innovative credit programmes for financial institutions and organisations, strengthening Thredd’s position in the industry. The global payment processor believes that credit-based value propositions drive more opportunities for B2B and B2C channels while generating more revenue for issuers at the same time.

LoanPro was chosen as its platform solves the complexity that institutions face in providing differentiated credit solutions, allowing Thredd to offer its clients the tools they need to create profitable products and maintain compliance with the laws of the industry while improving operational efficiency. The two companies are committed to working together to offer solutions that are tailored to their clients’ demands and needs in an ever-evolving market.

LoanPro added that there’s a significant opportunity to roll out credit solutions in the US and globally, and that the future of finance is personalised. To seize this opportunity, Thredd offers the entire ecosystem needed to launch revolving credit products, and LoanPro delivers its composable platform so clients can personalise their offerings.

The partnership was announced at Money20/20 in the US, with Thredd and LoanPro showcasing their joint capabilities to industry players. The alliance will accelerate the deployment of modern credit solutions across multiple jurisdictions, supporting Thredd’s clients as they evolve their product offerings.