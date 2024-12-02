US-based nbkc bank has entered into a strategic collaboration with Interchecks, a payment technology company, to further optimise its Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) platform.

Through this partnership, nbkc bank is set to improve its BaaS platform by integrating Interchecks’ instant payment technology, allowing fintech companies and non-bank organisations to offer simplified push-to-card disbursements, sending funds directly to customers’ debit cards in real-time, without facing the delays of traditional payment rails.

nbkc’s BaaS development strategy

By teaming up with Interchecks, nbkc bank aims to continue to scale its BaaS offering, which currently includes deposit and loan account sponsorship, debit card issuance, payment processing, compliance oversight, and risk management. This allows fintech companies to integrate banking functionality more efficiently while also complying with regulatory requirements. Talking about the move, representatives from nbkc bank emphasised that, as efficiency and flexibility in payments are now fundamental to developing and sustaining relationships, the collaboration with Interchecks allows the financial institution to expand its payment capabilities and support its fintech and non-fintech partners deliver their customers faster access to funds, while maintaining the oversight standards that define its approach to BaaS and payment sponsorships.

Furthermore, Interchecks plans to support nbkc bank in delivering new possibilities for how money moves, enabling fintech firms to bring instant, secure, and compliant payment experiences that augment customer expectations and set the foundation for the future of financial connectivity and services. When it comes to its capabilities, Interchecks allows businesses to send and receive funds securely and compliantly. Through flexible, API-powered solutions for deposits, withdrawals, and more, the company delivers its services to fintech, financial services, gaming, and other industries, focusing on optimising complex payments and enabling companies to scale with confidence.

The projected growth of BaaS

According to recent data, after being valued at approximately USD 18.6 billion in 2024, the BaaS market size is now expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.1% between 2025 and 2034. This expansion is mostly powered by the scaling demand for embedded financial services, increasing fintech adoption, and the digital transformation of traditional banks. BaaS allows third parties to integrate banking capabilities, including payments, lending, and account services into their own platforms through APIs, simplifying operations and optimising customer experiences.