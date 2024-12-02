Global payments and financial platform Airwallex has announced its new partnership with Pipe in order to accelerate the process of scaling its platform reach.

Following this announcement, Pipe will leverage Airwallex’s global financial infrastructure in order to launch in new international markets in a faster and more secure manner.

In addition, Airwallex will enable Pipe to process same-day and next-day payouts for small businesses in new markets, a process that will further expand Pipe’s global footprint and give SMBs faster access to capital and financial services that were previously out of reach. Both companies will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.

More information on the Airwallex x Pipe partnership

According to the official press release, this collaboration will give Pipe the possibility to expand internationally quickly through a single, scalable integration with Airwallex that can power same-day or next-day payouts to small businesses in need of working capital. At the same time, this process will allow Pipe to easily expand the reach and benefits of its product suite, which was developed in order to solve a major pain point for SMBs globally and provide them with access to working capital and financial tools.

Furthermore, Airwallex’s global payments and embedded finance solutions are expected to support Pipe’s money movement needs in order to make quick payouts to small businesses that apply for working capital through its platform. This process will take place across multiple regions with minimal technical lift. In addition, for Pipe, the partnership will enable it to maintain a consistent, high-speed user experience in every market and expand abroad with localised infrastructure, all powered by a single partner.

Airwallex’s API-first infrastructure will enable Pipe to move capital quickly into new markets, ensuring local access to faster rails while reducing operational overhead, as Pipe plans to use Airwallex to launch in Australia later in 2025. In addition, Pipe and Airwallex will continue to look for other ways to strengthen the partnership, as the institutions will continue the process of expanding their geographical footprint across Europe and APAC in 2026.