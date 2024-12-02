Payhawk released four AI agents

Payhawk, a finance orchestration and spend management platform, has launched its Fall ’25 Product Edition, expanding its AI Office and the CFO stack.

The rollout offers a set of AI agents, including Financial Controller, Procurement, Travel, and Payments, that complete everyday financial operations. The initiative follows the roles, policies, and approvals already set in place with a full audit trail.

AI agents for efficiency

The way these AI agents work is that they take employees’ natural requests and fully guide them through each process, collecting approvals in the background. Over time, the agents learn preferences and anticipate needs, so tasks will be completed faster and more efficiently.

Payhawk believes that enterprises need outcomes rather than more chat, as AI agents on the current market lack enterprise capabilities to be adopted at scale, such as permissions, policies, multi-tenancy, audit trails, and data security standards. All these features are key when it comes to business payments, and the new AI agents will act within organisations’ controls and complete real finance tasks, so employees can focus on productivity.

Payhawk agents operate within existing roles and permissions, keeping data in-platform and logging every action for auditability. The Financial Controller speeds up month-end closing by chasing receipts and uploading documents from vendor portals automatically, flagging anomalies, and escalating reminders around close.

The Procurement Agent gathers the context from employees, applies budgets and policy, routes approvals, increases card limits or creates purchase orders without the need for forms or reminders. The company claims that the request to purchase time is reduced by 60% using this agent.

The Travel AI Agent books within policy via natural language based on user preferences, then auto-creates a trip report and groups expenses for one-click approval and ERP export, saving up to 90 minutes per trip. Lastly, the Payments agent deflects approximately 40% of helpdesk work for finance teams by offering instant answers on failed transactions, blocked cards, pending reimbursements or funding issues, proposing compliant next steps.

In addition to this release, the company’s Fall ’25 Product Edition also includes global payments at 0.3% FX in 115 currencies in partnership with JP Morgan Payments, improved role and permission controls, and additional platform improvements.