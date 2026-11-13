Paraguay partially refunds eligible Ueno Bank depositors

The Central Bank of Paraguay (BCP) has partially returned savings to all eligible depositors of Ueno Bank, the digital lender it placed into resolution on 3 November 2026. According to the central bank, every Ueno customer entitled to the Deposit Guarantee Fund has received at least part of their money, with partial refunds paid to 1,812,348 people. Ueno executives and shareholders do not qualify for the guarantee.

Resolution after solvency shortfall

The BCP's board voted on 2 November 2026 to begin the resolution process after Ueno's solvency ratio fell below half of the legal minimum. The bank's app and cards were suspended, leaving its customers, around three million people, unable to access their accounts. Customers holding several accounts at Ueno are covered up to the guarantee limit across their combined eligible deposits.

Refunds began on 5 November 2026, a day after Congress approved legislation to speed up advance payments from the Deposit Guarantee Fund. In the initial phase, depositors with balances of up to PYG 10 million (USD 1,565) were repaid in full, provided they had no outstanding debts with Ueno and held an account at another bank. Most of the money held at Ueno, including more than USD 800 million in public funds, remains unrecovered.

From fintech to major lender

Ueno began as a small fintech with a digital model that attracted many lower-income customers, and within three years became a major bank handling state pensions and the accounts of several government entities. The central bank has said the problems were specific to Ueno and do not reflect the condition of Paraguay's wider financial system.

The collapse has had political consequences. Former president Santiago Peña, who held shares in Ueno's holding company until he sold them, was impeached and is in pretrial detention. He is accused of using his influence to direct government deposits to Ueno and of downplaying its financial difficulties. He denies all charges. The resolution process, including the recovery of uninsured deposits, is continuing.