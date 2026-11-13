HBL UK, the UK banking subsidiary of Pakistan-based HBL, has signed an agreement with TPS Worldwide to implement the IRIS Digital Banking platform. The platform will serve the bank's retail and corporate customers across mobile and web channels. The agreement was signed by Andreas Ponce de León, CEO of HBL UK, and Shahzad Shahid, Group CEO of TPS Worldwide.

Retail and corporate banking on one platform

The platform is intended to give HBL UK's personal and business customers a single digital channel to manage their banking, while corporate clients will have access to tools designed around their business operations. The bank says the platform will also give it a flexible foundation for introducing new digital services over time. TPS Worldwide will lead the implementation and provide ongoing support after the platform goes live.

The platform will bring the bank's retail and corporate banking services together in one connected digital experience, supported by security controls for customers and transactions. HBL UK is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority, and serves personal and business customers in the UK.

TPS Worldwide's digital banking technology

TPS Worldwide provides digital banking and payments technology to banks and financial institutions, with IRIS Digital Banking as its digital channel platform for retail and corporate customers. Shahzad Shahid, Group CEO of TPS Worldwide, said digital transformation depends on the architecture underneath the app, including how quickly banks can launch new services, how securely customers and transactions are protected, and how well systems connect across the bank.

Shahid added that IRIS Digital Banking will give HBL UK these capabilities and that TPS Worldwide will work closely with the bank's teams on delivery. According to HBL UK, the project forms part of its wider digital strategy to improve the online and mobile experience it offers to both its personal and corporate banking customers in the UK.