NCR Atleos Corporation has been selected by Lloyds Banking Group to implement its ATM as a Service technology for branch modernisation.

Atleos provides self-service financial access, extensive ATM expertise, and is one of the largest independent ATM networks. The company increases operational efficiency for financial institutions and supports retailers while providing digital-first self-service experiences for consumers.

Lloyds Banking Group is a retail and commercial financial services provider in the UK. In their quest to update the branch experience and improve operational efficiencies, the bank partnered with NCR Atleos for an initial pilot of their branches in Manchester and Glasgow. This initiative introduces Atleos recycling technology, featuring coin-in and coin-out functionality, along with transaction processing and engineering services. As a result of this modernisation, branch staff will no longer need to manage any aspect of the ATM, allowing them to devote more time to engaging with customers and fostering stronger relationships.

The specialists at NCR Atleos will oversee hardware, software, logical security, installation, maintenance, as well as cash forecasting and processing for these important strategic locations. This will enable the bank to boost availability while rapidly rolling out new features and functionalities.

Representatives from NCR Atleos Corporation stated that with these strategic pilots, Lloyds Banking Group aims to simplify back-office complexities while increasing reliable self-service experiences. These advancements will enable the bank to serve customers more effectively and efficiently, while also expanding access to cash and other important financial services.

Other partnerships from NCR Atleos

In July 2025, NCR Atleos joined forces with InComm Payments to create a solution that connected the digital and physical realms through a comprehensive ATM network.

This network offered an API solution that enabled consumers to make cardless cash withdrawals using a simple and secure code sent via familiar applications. ReadyCode was made accessible at ATMs located in retail sites across more than 40 states, serving over 70 of the largest population centres in the US.