InComm Payments has partnered with NCR Atleos to offer cardless cash pickup at ATMs in the US, optimising self-service financial accessibility.

InComm Payments is a global provider of payment technology that offers comprehensive payment platforms and financial solutions through a single integration. The company serves various industries, including retail, healthcare, and financial services, facilitating omnichannel connections and alternative payment options. Recently, InComm Payments adopted Atleos' ReadyCode API, enabling its fintech and banking partners to provide cardless cash pickup at over 23,000 ATMs across the US.

Bridging the digital and physical divide

Atleos’ ReadyCode solution optimises InComm Payments' capability to bridge the digital and physical divide through an extensive ATM network. This network features an API solution that allows consumers to perform cardless cash withdrawals using a simple and secure code sent via applications they are already familiar with. ReadyCode is available at ATMs located in retail sites across more than 40 states, serving over 70 of the largest population centres in the US.

Officials from Atleos have announced that by granting InComm Payments access to the ReadyCode solution, it will update its extensive program relations. This will provide consumers with better flexibility to conduct transactions in their preferred manner without relying on a physical card. Additionally, this partnership will create more opportunities to encourage the use of ATMs by increasingly digital-first providers, extending beyond traditional financial institutions. This initiative will further strengthen commitments to retail partners by driving additional foot traffic to their stores.

Other developments from InComm Payments

In November 2024, InComm Payments acquired digital gift card provider Mafin. J ESCOM HOLDINGS declared that Mafin, a consolidated subsidiary, had decided to transfer its shares in Mafin Corporation to InComm Japan. As a result, Mafin was excluded from the scope of consolidation starting in the fiscal year ending March 2025. Furthermore, the company remained dedicated to addressing the needs, preferences, and demands of its clients and users within a constantly evolving market. It continued to prioritise compliance with industry regulations and laws.