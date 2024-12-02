FIS has announced its partnership with Glia in order to deliver AI-powered developments for personalised digital banking experiences.

Following this announcement, the partnership will enable FIS to provide improved AI-powered customer engagement capabilities across FIS's Digital One suite of retail and business banking products.

In addition, this strategic integration is set to enable financial institutions to provide their customers with secure and personalised banking experiences, while also driving operational improvement. Integrated directly into FIS's Digital One online banking platform, Glia’s AI for All is expected to develop a unified ecosystem where AI and human expertise work together to serve bank customers more effectively. The AI agents will quickly respond to routine inquiries 24/7, while routing complex issues to qualified human agents with full context. This process aims to deliver reduced resolution times and optimised service that adapts to individual customer needs.

More information on the FIS x Glia partnership

According to the official press release, bank customers will be given the possibility to benefit from quick, personalised support, while frontline teams will be able to focus on high-impact interactions. At the same time, the new technology aligns with FIS’s recently announced Banking Modernization Framework, where Open Banking serves as a cornerstone for institutions looking to transform their operations and customer experiences.

The Digital One platform will now deliver an optimised transfer experience across channels (as customers will access consistent, context-aware interactions whether they're using mobile applications, web platforms, or speaking with live agents, aiming to eliminate the overall frustration of repeating information across touch points), faster resolution times (the AI agents are expected to handle routine inquiries instantly while routing complex issues to human agents, aiming to reduce wait times and improving first-call resolution rates), as well as 24/7 availability (users and customers will have the possibility to access intelligent assistance around the clock, with AI agents being capable of handling account inquiries, transaction support, and basic financial guidance outside traditional banking hours).