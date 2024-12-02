Finastra has introduced LaserPro Evaluate, a cloud-native platform designed to modernise commercial loan origination workflows for banks and credit unions.

The solution targets financial institutions currently using spreadsheets or legacy systems for commercial lending processes. LaserPro Evaluate is hosted on Finastra's Total Lending platform and aims to reduce manual effort in loan origination while accelerating processing timelines.

Expanding on this, Mitch Lucas, VP, Product Management, Retail Lending at Finastra, said that LaserPro Evaluate comes as a step forward for institutions looking to improve their lending operations. The solution was developed to meet customers' needs, offering flexibility, efficiency, and advanced capabilities.

Capabilities and deployment model

The platform offers automated financial analysis and secure document exchange functionality. Its cloud-native architecture enables automatic updates and is designed to support future integration of artificial intelligence and analytics tools.

LaserPro Evaluate can be deployed as a standalone solution or integrated with other components of the LaserPro Lending Platform. The modular licensing structure allows institutions to scale the platform according to operational requirements.

The solution forms part of Finastra's broader LaserPro Lending Platform, which provides loan documentation management, regulatory compliance tools, and borrower relationship management capabilities. The US-based financial technology provider positions the launch as addressing demand for digital-first lending infrastructure as institutions move away from manual processes in commercial loan origination.

In addition to rolling out LaserPro Evaluate, Finastra also introduced Trade Innovation Nexus back in October 2025. Through this, the company sought to accelerate the adoption of its Trade Innovation software, simplifying interoperability between bank systems and the fintech ecosystem. During the same event, namely Sibos 2025, Finastra unveiled its Intelligent Routing Module, a payment routing tool developed to scale efficiency, minimise costs, and support cross-border transactions.