Finastra has launched its Trade Innovation Nexus integration layer, showcasing it at Sibos 2025.

The new solution aims to accelerate the adoption of its Trade Innovation software, simplifying interoperability between bank systems and the broader fintech ecosystem. This improved trade and supply chain flow automation, offering scalable integration management and improved data and business visibility, supporting banks to make faster developments.

Finastra’s latest launch

The solution provides a unified set of REST APIs, integration tools, and services that enable connectivity with Finastra’s trading software and other third-party platforms, including core banking apps. This reduces time to market and supports banks’ integration needs across four pillars, including maintaining, transacting, building, and connecting.

The robust data management automates static or reference data maintenance, analysing additional information needed to run the bank’s trade solution, such as system tailoring information. The transact pillar focuses on lifecycle management, which automates workflow processing so users can act on transactions in their Trade Innovation software.

Additionally, the solution focuses on simplifying onboarding by ingesting data from any upstream system, creating new transactions. Pre-defined adapters also have an important role, as they connect to other platforms in the trade ecosystem. All these features work towards the modernisation of trade finance, supporting digital trade, and enabling secure and scalable integration. The company projects that the solution will bring scalability and resilience, supporting banks to make developments, reduce integration complexity, minimise costs, and accelerate migration for legacy systems.

Another product launched at Sibos 2025 by Finastra is its Intelligent Routing Module. The solution applies algorithmic decision-making to choose the most suitable route for payments, taking into account costs, speed, available schemes, and compliance with regulations. Its functions include managing high-value cross-border transactions by identifying the most efficient correspondent banking chains, as well as supporting mass and instant payments.