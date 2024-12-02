Finance teams struggle with global growth, Tipalti finds

New research released by Tipalti has revealed that finance teams worldwide are facing mounting challenges in adapting to the rapid pace of global business.

The company’s 'Global Finance Outlook: Are Teams Equipped for Today’s Economy?' research highlights that traditional accounting processes and limited automation are no longer sufficient for managing increasing complexity, compliance pressures, and the growing influence of artificial intelligence.

The study, which surveyed 2,326 finance professionals across North America and Europe, indicates that 83% of teams are seeing heavier workloads as international expansion, tariffs, and regulatory changes intensify. Respondents reported spending significant time on manual accounts payable tasks, losing roughly 11 hours per week on average, despite a wider shift towards more strategic responsibilities within finance departments.

Automation divides prepared and struggling teams

Tipalti’s findings point to a widening gap between organisations investing in automation and those that continue to rely on manual processes. While most finance leaders recognise automation and AI as critical to long-term business resilience, only 7% have fully automated AP systems. Among hesitant adopters, data security and system integration remain the most cited barriers. Nonetheless, nearly half of the surveyed organisations are now testing or implementing AI-driven tools, and those already using automation report improvements in efficiency and accuracy.

The survey also suggests that companies are prioritising technology investment to support financial operations. Around half plan to channel spending into AI over the next year, while others are focusing on fraud detection, risk monitoring, and compliance tools. Many respondents also link automation to improved employee retention and reduced burnout.

External factors continue to add pressure. Over half of finance leaders said tariff-related uncertainty and economic volatility have disrupted expansion plans, while compliance and fraud risks are becoming more pronounced. About 60% of respondents observed an increase in fraud concerns, and half admitted their organisations lack a clear strategy for managing international compliance.

A representative from Tipalti noted that manual AP processes create operational blind spots and compliance risks at a time when agility is essential, adding that automation offers a path to greater scalability and control in complex global environments.