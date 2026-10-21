The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) and MINT by EGBANK have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) that brings Egypt's capital market closer to its startup community. Under the agreement, the two organisations will jointly support the country's fintech ecosystem. They also aim to raise investment awareness among young people and entrepreneurs and widen startups' access to capital markets. The initiative targets two groups at once: startups building products for the capital market, and young people who are new to investing.

MINT×EGX hackathon targets capital market needs

The partnership combines EGX's capital market expertise with MINT by EGBANK's work supporting young people, entrepreneurship, and Egypt's startup ecosystem. The two parties will launch a joint programme built around two initiatives: the MINT×EGX hackathon and a series of specialised financial literacy training courses. The hackathon will focus on investment and trading, encouraging startups to build solutions that address the needs of Egypt's capital market. This gives participants a defined problem area linked to the exchange's needs, rather than an open brief.

Selected startups will gain access to networking and mentorship opportunities with EGX, including guidance on the capital market requirements and regulations that apply to them. The aim is to help participants understand the regulatory framework, identify development opportunities, and explore paths for growth and expansion. For early-stage fintech companies working on investment and trading products, this offers earlier visibility of the rules that shape what they can build.

Financial literacy courses for young investors

The second strand of the programme focuses on financial education. The training courses will cover financial independence, money management, and regulated investment mechanisms. They will also address how financial literacy helps young people make informed decisions, plan for long-term goals, and build financial stability. The emphasis on regulated mechanisms ties investor education to the formal market framework overseen by EGX.

By linking product development with investor education, the MoU addresses both sides of the capital market. Startups receive regulatory guidance and direct access to the exchange, while young people receive training on how regulated investment works. Both initiatives support the shared aim of expanding participation in Egypt's capital market and strengthening its fintech ecosystem. As a result, future market products and future market participants are developed within the same initiative.