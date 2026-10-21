Brokerage-as-a-Service provider DriveWealth has partnered with Ripple to change how money moves, settles, and is managed across its global investing infrastructure. US-based DriveWealth supplies the brokerage infrastructure that allows fintechs, digital wallets, and financial institutions to offer access to US markets, and works with more than 100 partners worldwide. The collaboration covers cross-border payments, settlement, custody, and equity financing, and supports DriveWealth's move to digital financial rails.

Closing the gap between trading and funding

The partnership addresses a timing mismatch in global investing. US equities now settle on a T+1 basis, while moving US dollars across borders can take longer. According to the companies, this gap can trap capital, increase funding requirements, and make it harder for financial institutions and fintechs to scale. DriveWealth already supports trading 24 hours a day, five days a week, and Naureen Hassan, DriveWealth's Chief Executive Officer, said funding now needs to match, so client capital keeps working overnight and on weekends.

To support this, DriveWealth is integrating Ripple Payments for cross-border acceptance of funds from its global partners. It is also adding Ripple's stablecoin infrastructure for settlement in Europe, with plans to extend it to the US, using RLUSD on the XRP Ledger. Clients will be able to fund and manage collateral accounts with stablecoins that convert to cash in near real time, instead of waiting for a bank wire. For international clients working around transfer windows and cut-off times, capital can move when it is needed.

Treasury, custody, and equity financing

DriveWealth is also moving its treasury and custody infrastructure onto Ripple's rails. This will give clients a single real-time view of their money, whether held in US dollars, stablecoins, or crypto, along with the ability to move between them. The companies are working together on custody in Europe, with additional markets planned over time. Separately, DriveWealth and Ripple Prime are exploring equity financing opportunities through Ripple Prime's Delta One business, which covers US equities and equity derivatives.

Jack McDonald, Senior Vice President of Stablecoins at Ripple, said the collaboration started with a specific cross-border settlement challenge before expanding to Ripple's full product suite across trading, custody, and settlement. Ripple brings more than a decade of experience building products for financial institutions and holds more than 85 licences globally. For DriveWealth's partners, the result is brokerage infrastructure that combines traditional and digital assets, with the companies describing the partnership as a foundation for new capabilities across DriveWealth's network.