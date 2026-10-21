ASX-listed Zip Co, which provides digital financial services to consumers in the US, announced on that Column N.A., a nationally chartered bank, will act as a bank partner for its unsecured US instalment lending products. The agreement is Zip’s second banking partnership in the market and extends the bank partnership model through which the company offers credit products to US consumers.

Column N.A. operates under a US national bank charter and is federally regulated. Its addition brings a nationally chartered bank into Zip’s US partner base, which the company presents as part of a wider effort to diversify its banking relationships.

According to Zip, the expanded model is intended to support funding cost efficiencies and strengthen operational resilience. The company ties the move directly to the scale its US business has reached. At the same time, the initiative frames a broader partner structure as a requirement for an operation of its current size rather than an incremental adjustment.

Funding diversification as a growth lever

Rory Herriman, President and Interim CEO at Zip US, said that maintaining a diversified funding platform is central to the company’s ability to serve customers as it continues to grow. The official described the partnership as reinforcing the foundations of the business ahead of its next phase of growth. Furthermore, it is also intended to support the continued expansion of access to what the company describes as transparent and responsible credit for millions of US consumers.

According to Brian Fishbein, Chief Investment Officer at Column N.A., the agreement adds a consumer lender of Zip’s reach to a platform that already supports a range of consumer lending products for financial services firms. The representative indicated that Column expects to support Zip through its technology, particularly as Zip moves into new products and serves new customers.

What the partnership signals

Neither company disclosed financial terms, the lending volume expected to run through the new partnership, or a timeline for any new product launches. Zip also did not name its existing bank partner in the announcement.

The arrangement nonetheless points to two priorities for Zip in the US: reducing dependence on a single banking relationship, and preparing its funding structure for product expansion. Adding a federally regulated, nationally chartered bank also gives the company an additional regulated counterparty for its unsecured lending activity.

For Column N.A., the partnership reflects its focus on providing bank and technology infrastructure to consumer lending businesses operating at scale. The extent to which the new partnership supports Zip’s planned product expansion is likely to become clearer once those products are introduced.