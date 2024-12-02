Checkout.com has gained approval from the Georgia Department of Banking and Finance for its Merchant Acquirer Limited Purpose Bank (MALPB) charter.

This regulatory move enables the company to move forward with its plans operate MALPB in the US, accelerating expansion and transitioning to operational execution. The charter allows Checkout.com to operate as its own acquirer, with direct US card network integration enabling greater control, unlocking faster developments and better acceptance rates for US merchants.

Checkout.com's broader strategy

The initiative aims to offer faster development, improved acceptance rates, and better performance, just as US merchants demand. Checkout.com is one of the first global payment providers to complete this process, highlighting its commitment to the US region and the expansion of North American operations. The move is further strengthened by a new hub opened in Atlanta, Georgia, alongside established offices in New York and San Francisco.

Checkout.com is trusted by companies like Uber, eBay, Pinterest, Klarna, and GE Healthcare, and the charter ensures the broader US enterprise market can leverage a payment platform designed for the complexities of the domestic landscape.

With the MALPB approved, the company focuses on growing its infrastructure and building up talent in Georgia and the wider US, starting full charter banking operations in 2026. This reflects Checkout.com’s commitment to offering US enterprise merchants the performance they need and demand, together with security and reliability.

The initiative comes as Checkout.com launched new solutions, including Flow Remember Me, a series of updates across its product suite, developed to support merchants operating in today's digital economy. The solution is an extension of Flow, enabling shoppers to save their card details once and have them available anytime in the future across the company’s merchant network.

