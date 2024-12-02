CGI has teamed up with Barclays to integrate CGI Trade360, CGI’s global trade finance platform, with Konsole from Komgo, one of the largest multi-bank trade finance platforms.

The integrated solution will provide Barclays with increased transparency, optimised transaction speed, reduced manual data entry, and decreased operational risk.

The collaboration marks an important step in Barclays' digital trade finance journey, providing customers with additional digital channels for financing. Barclays’ corporate clients using the Komgo platform will benefit from an automated workflow with CGI Trade360 for their transactions routed to the bank.

By connecting Komgo’s multi-bank network with CGI’s processing capabilities, Barclays is optimising trade finance digitalisation, reducing manual processes and meeting the expectations of large multinational corporations that increasingly demand real-time, digital-first solutions.

Among the features offered by CGI Trade 360 are:

SaaS Model – CGI Trade360’s SaaS model has been operating for two decades, offering infrastructure and IT services;

Robust, end-to-end capabilities – CGI Trade 360 offers over 50 features, including traditional trade, payable, receivables, and cash management;

Digitalised experience – CGI Trade360 provides an end-to-end digital workflow integrated with downstream systems through XML APIs and can connect to new digital trade ecosystems via the orchestration of 3.000 granular REST endpoints;

Real-time global visibility – CGI Trade360 offers real-time reporting across a bank’s global business from a single platform, enabling banks to monitor activities globally in real time.

