Amplifi Capital has announced its partnership with Open Banking services business D•One in order to improve financial inclusion.

Following this announcement, the partnership will have D•One to provide the customer lending platform with its Open Banking transaction categorisation intelligence.

D•One will also optimise the manner in which Amplifi Capital leverages alternative data (income and expenditure data) in order to assist the credit unions in the process of making responsible credit offers to people who would otherwise be excluded from mainstream lending. In addition, both institutions will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.

More information on the Amplifi Capital x D•One partnership

The arrangement is set to allow Amplifi Capital to improve financial inclusion by leveraging data beyond traditional credit decision-making, while also offering a comprehensive view of a customer’s financial health and ensuring optimised outcomes for customers. At the same time, D•One will continue to support the company in the process of expanding its risk decisioning beyond a reliance on credit reference agencies alone, enabling it to lend fairly and responsibly to financially excluded segments of society at a time of rapidly escalating living costs.

D•One will continue to leverage the combination of extensive Open Banking records and credit expertise in order to drive optimised experiences for clients. This process includes identifying positive and negative risk indicators and splitting the risk level of applicants, as well as enabling up to a 60% reduction in arrears with no reduction in lending volume. D•One is set to allow Amplifi to deliver more accurate income verification, risk insights, and affordability assessments.