B2B settlement is finally evolving. Cybrid CEO Avinash Chidambaram explains how stablecoins are modernising cross-border payments and legacy infrastructure.

Despite significant innovations in finance, how we move money has not changed much in decades. Supplier payments still rely on wires, correspondent banks, cut-off times, and opaque fees—especially when money crosses borders. When B2B customers are used to instant transactions, this outdated process creates a growing mismatch between customer expectations and operational reality.

Stablecoins are closing that gap. Not as a replacement for existing payment systems, but as a new payment rail that works alongside them—bringing faster settlement times, transparency, and cost efficiency to global B2B payments without forcing businesses to rethink their entire payment stack.

The hidden cost of cross-border B2B payments

When a business pays an international supplier today, the transaction often passes through multiple intermediaries, each adding time, cost, and uncertainty. Settlement can take days. Treasury teams lose visibility. Finance teams reconcile payments manually, and liquidity sits idle while funds are ‘in flight’.

This friction is not just inconvenient—it directly impacts working capital, supplier relationships, and margins. As global trade accelerates and supply chains become more dynamic, B2B payment platforms are under pressure to deliver faster and cheaper settlement experiences.

Why stablecoins change the equation

Stablecoins combine the familiarity of fiat currencies with the efficiency of digital settlement. Backed by reserves and pegged to currencies like the US dollar, they offer cost reduction and price stability while enabling transactions to move in minutes instead of days.

For B2B platforms, the value is immediate:

Near-instant settlement across borders, without being impacted by banking cutoff times;

across borders, without being impacted by banking cutoff times; Lower transaction and FX costs , with fewer intermediaries involved;

, with fewer intermediaries involved; End-to-end visibility , as payments can be tracked from initiation to receipt;

, as payments can be tracked from initiation to receipt; 24/7 liquidity, allowing businesses to operate outside traditional banking hours.

Crucially, stablecoins don’t require changes to the customer-facing experience. They can operate entirely behind the scenes, modernising settlement while preserving existing workflows and interfaces.

Stablecoins are no longer a regulatory leap of faith

One of the biggest barriers to adoption has historically been regulatory uncertainty. That landscape changed. In the US and other major markets, clear regulatory and compliance frameworks have been passed into law for stablecoin payments.

As regulatory clarity has improved, stablecoins are increasingly viewed by CFOs, treasury teams, and payment leaders as a practical and efficient way to make payments using a digital currency backed by liquid and trusted assets like US treasuries. The focus has shifted from whether stablecoins can be used to how they can be integrated into existing payment operations.

From ‘instant payments’ to better treasury control

Speed alone isn’t the full story. One of the most compelling advantages of stablecoin payments is control.

Traditional B2B payment cycles—30, 60, or 90 days—were designed around slow settlement methods like checks and wires. Stablecoins introduce a new model: businesses can hold their cash longer and settle precisely when needed, without sacrificing speed or certainty.

This flexibility unlocks meaningful improvements in treasury management:

Reducing pre-funding requirements;

Offering more precise cash flow timing;

Improved reconciliation through payment-level data attachment;

Greater confidence in supplier fulfilment and delivery.

Orchestration matters more than the rail itself

Despite the benefits, stablecoins are not a silver bullet on their own. B2B platforms still need to ensure compliant onboarding and settlement, custody, fiat connectivity, and reconciliation. Integrating stablecoins directly at the blockchain level often creates more complexity than it removes. This is where payment orchestration becomes critical. Rather than choosing between fiat rails or stablecoins, leading platforms are adopting hybrid architectures that intelligently route transactions across multiple rails based on cost, speed, and context. With this approach, stablecoins become one component of a broader, multi-rail payment stack — coexisting with ACH, RTP, wires, and local payout networks.

A practical path forward for B2B platforms

Stablecoin adoption in B2B payments will not be an overnight shift. It will be gradual, use-case driven, and often invisible to end users. The most successful platforms will start with targeted applications — such as cross-border supplier settlement or intercompany transfers—and expand from there. What matters most is getting fast alignment internally and integrating infrastructure with trusted partners that can support your adoption of stablecoins with compliance and control baked in from day one. Stablecoins are not about replacing banks or rewriting the financial system. They are about modernising payments and settlement — making global B2B payments faster, cheaper, more transparent, and easier to manage. For B2B payment platforms, that evolution is already underway. For management teams at startups to SMB’s, to the world’s largest enterprises and FI’s, it’s not a matter of ‘if’ they’ll use stablecoins but ‘when’.

This editorial is part of the Global Stablecoins Report 2026. Explore how stablecoins are moving from hype to utility for banks, merchants, and fintechs.

About the author

Avinash Chidambaram is Founder and CEO of Cybrid. He has over 25 years of experience building fintech and payments products used by hundreds of millions globally. Previously, he held senior leadership roles at Interac, where he launched Apple Pay in Canada and scaled Interac e-Transfer, and at BlackBerry, leading global payments and identity services.

About Cybrid

Cybrid is a global payments infrastructure platform that connects fiat rails and stablecoin settlement through a unified, API-first approach. Cybrid enables fintechs, remittance providers, B2B payment platforms, and banks to launch compliant domestic and cross-border payments with built-in onboarding, compliance, custody, and liquidity management.