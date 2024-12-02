Beyond crypto: blockchain as the infrastructure for scalable, trusted finance

Alex Stein, Conference Director at the London Blockchain Conference, walks us through the blockchain landscape, illustrating how it is integrated into the financial sector.

Financial services at a crossroads

As the end of 2025 looms into view, it is increasingly clear that financial services are undergoing a fundamental shift. The legacy systems that underpinned global finance for decades are straining under the weight of digital demand, cyber risk, and compliance. Meanwhile, blockchain technology, once viewed through the narrow lens of cryptocurrency speculation, is demonstrating its value as a foundational infrastructure for scalable, transparent, and resilient financial systems.

Blockchain has matured. In an era where real-time payments, automated compliance, and data integrity are non-negotiable, blockchain is becoming the default architecture for the next generation of finance.

What’s driving adoption now

Three major forces are accelerating blockchain’s integration into the financial mainstream: scalability, auditability, and automation.

First, breakthroughs in blockchain infrastructure have resolved the scalability challenge that limited earlier systems. Blockchain can now deliver transaction volumes that rival or exceed traditional payment systems.

Second, blockchain’s transparency creates tamper-proof, real-time records. This has significant implications for compliance and risk management. Regulators can access verifiable data continuously, moving from after-the-fact auditing to real-time oversight. The result is reduced fraud, faster settlements, and optimised trust.

Third, the synergy between blockchain and AI is opening new frontiers in automation. AI adoption demands reliable data, and blockchain’s immutable ledger provides just that. Smart contracts can now be paired with AI to dynamically manage everything from supply chains to payroll to cross-border settlements.

The London Blockchain Conference: moving from theory to deployment

These shifts will be at the centre of discussion at the 2025 London Blockchain Conference (LBC), one of the largest gatherings of its kind in Europe. LBC is designed to bring together regulators, banks, fintechs, enterprises, and developers to move beyond theoretical potential and into real-world implementation.

We’re proud to host Jane Moore from the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority, who will share how regulation is evolving to support innovation, offering an unfiltered look at policy in practice. From the banking sector, Amit Thawani of Lloyds will speak about how major financial institutions are using tokenised assets to create new rails for capital, unlocking liquidity and efficiency.

Bringing together regulators and financial leaders on the same stage is essential to ensure that the future of finance is not built in silos but shaped through coordinated action across sectors.

For those in banking and payments, blockchain is no longer a niche curiosity but a strategic imperative. The ability to process micro-transactions at near-zero cost opens new business models. The automation of compliance and settlement processes reduces overhead and human error, and the shift toward real-time auditability builds regulatory trust and operational resilience. Blockchain is becoming the infrastructure layer for financial trust, delivering transparency, reliability, and speed at a global scale.

Join the Conversation at LBC 2025

If you want to see how blockchain is moving beyond crypto and into scalable, trusted finance, the London Blockchain Conference is where those conversations are happening. From policy to deployment, from AI integration to compliance innovation, LBC is where the future of finance takes shape.

