UBS has announced its partnership with Ant International on blockchain-based real-time cross-border payments settlement and liquidity management.

Following this announcement, under the MoU, Ant International is expected to leverage UBS Digital Cash, a blockchain-based payment platform that was piloted in 2024.

In addition, UBS Digital Cash will support Ant International’s global treasury operations with blockchain-based payments that were developed in order to enable optimised efficiency, transparency, and security, while UBS will apply this expertise in order to optimise cross-border payment solutions for its clients.

The development of optimised cross-border payment solutions and liquidity management

According to the official press release, the two companies are expected to also explore joint developments in tokenised deposits. The connected solution is set to include Ant´s proprietary blockchain-based Whale platform, an internal next-generation treasury management solution, while the connected solution will focus on enabling real-time, multi-currency fund flows between Ant International’s entities in a transparent manner, unconstrained by the overall traditional payment cut-off times for improved global liquidity management.

Furthermore, through the process of combining UBS’s experience in digital assets with Ant’s secure and improved blockchain technology, the partnership will see the companies working together to deliver a real-time, multi-currency payment solution that optimises transparency and efficiency. The initiative will also underscore the shared commitment to allowing clients to benefit from improved platforms and providing them with greater access to global financial markets.

The partnership also reflects UBS and Ant International’s joint focus on development and digitalisation, reinforcing UBS’s overall goal of delivering optimised client value. Both companies will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.