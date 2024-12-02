Tether has announced the launch of USA₮, its planned US-regulated USD-backed stablecoin, aimed at strengthening its secure leverage in the landscape.

Following this announcement, the introduction of the token reflects on Tether’s strategy to develop a US-regulated USD-backed stablecoin that focuses on providing transparency and security to users. The initiative was launched in collaboration with Anchorage Digital.

In addition, the stablecoin is backed by transparent reserves and improved governance. The company is expected to continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.

More information on Tether’s launch of USA₮

According to the official press release, USD₮ was developed to have a deep focus on the underbanked, unbanked, and underserved, the overall communities left behind by the traditional financial sector, who are too poor to pay the high fees imposed by those institutions. USA₮ is set to be established as a US-regulated stablecoin, designed to provide businesses and institutions with a digital alternative to cash and traditional payment rails. At the same time, by being governed by strict regulatory standards and backed by transparent reserves, USA₮ will focus on compliance and accessibility for the US stablecoin industry.

USA₮ is set to also comply with the recently enacted GENIUS Act, the landmark US legislation governing stablecoin issuance, which will enable the product to align digital asset development with the country’s growth in financial regulation. Moreover, USA₮ will leverage the Hadron by Tether technology, while Anchorage Digital will be the GENIUS Act-compliant issuer and will manage the issuance, reserve management, and financial, compliance, and risk management of the new stablecoin.The incorporation is expected to offer a solution for Tether USA₮ to launch fully regulated digital dollars, as the new token will tap into the global distribution network of Tether Group.