TerraPay launches stablecoin payments with Fipto

TerraPay has introduced stablecoin-native payment flows for its clients, supported by blockchain infrastructure provider Fipto.

The new system enables TerraPay customers to fund transactions and make payouts in stablecoins in markets where regulatory approval allows their use. The integration follows a year-long testing period that began in 2024, in which TerraPay and Fipto examined the operational efficiency of what the company described as a ‘stablecoin sandwich’, a process converting fiat currencies into stablecoins for the cross-border stage and back into local currency on arrival. This approach reportedly shortened transaction times and reduced pressure on working capital by limiting the need for prefunding.

Better adoption of blockchain-based treasury operations

Representatives from TerraPay noted that stablecoins have begun to alter how cross-border treasury operations are managed, helping to minimise working capital needs and transaction costs. They added that even limited adoption across new payment corridors has improved efficiency throughout the firm’s global network.

Officials from Fipto said the collaboration allows TerraPay to introduce stablecoin flows without developing its own blockchain infrastructure. Fipto’s platform provides licensed custody, compliance oversight, multi-chain support, and direct bank connectivity, aiming to simplify integration for regulated financial institutions.

A Fipto representative described TerraPay’s move as an important step in positioning stablecoins as a standard element in payment service provider infrastructure rather than an experimental solution.

Headquartered in London, TerraPay operates a global payments network connecting bank accounts, cards, and mobile wallets in more than 150 countries. Fipto, based in Europe, is authorised as a Payment Institution and registered as a Digital Asset Service Provider, enabling it to offer compliant, institutional-grade blockchain payment solutions.