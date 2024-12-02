Tokenisation platform Securitize has partnered with Cantor Equity Partners II in a definitive business combination to power its IPO plans.

The business combination will deliver up to approximately USD 469 million of gross proceeds to Securitize, consisting of USD 225 million pursuant to a fully committed PIPE, supported by new and existing blue-chip institutional investors, and USD 244 million of cash held in CEPT's trust account, assuming no redemptions.

The company will participate in a USD 19 trillion TAM for the tokenisation of RWAs, and the transaction values it at USD 1.25 billion pre-money equity value. Existing equity holders, including ARK Invest, BlackRock, Blockchain Capital, Hamilton Lane, Jump Crypto, Morgan Stanley Investment Management and Tradeweb Markets, will offer 100% of their interests in the combined company.

More about the announcement

The resulting company will be renamed Securitize Corp., with its common stock trading on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol SECZ, and CEPT will cease to exist as a separate entity. With this initiative, Securitize aims to tokenise its own equity to demonstrate how the public company process and trading can move onchain.

Securitize currently supports 15 blockchains and is connected to DeFi protocols, stablecoin infrastructure, and digital custodians to enable secondary market liquidity. Its platform unified regulatory compliance, digital asset infrastructure, and broad ecosystem integrations, offering an SEC-registered transfer agent, broker-dealer, ATS, investor advisor, and fund administration.

Net proceeds from the transaction will strengthen the company's balance sheet with capital, supporting its commercial goals, expanding customer adoption, and leveraging new growth opportunities. No current Securitize shareholders will sell shares or receive cash proceeds in the transaction, and all will be subject to a lock-up upon closing. The deal gained unanimous approval from both companies’ boards and is expected to close in the first half of 2026, pending customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.