Reap has joined the Global Dollar Network (GDN) as it continues expanding its use of stablecoin-based payment infrastructure across international business corridors.

The move aligns with Reap’s goals to integrate regulated digital dollars into treasury, settlement, and operational payment workflows used by companies in Asia, Africa and Latin America.

As part of its participation in GDN, Reap intends to incorporate USDG, the stablecoin underpinning the network, into its existing card programmes, cross-border settlement tools and Embedded Finance systems. USDG is issued by Paxos Digital Singapore, which is supervised by the Monetary Authority of Singapore, and by Paxos Issuance Europe under oversight from FIN-FSA and in accordance with MiCA. GDN itself includes a range of digital assets and fintech firms adopting regulated stablecoins for enterprise use.

Card issuing infrastructure and cross-border payments

Reap currently operates card issuing infrastructure and cross-border payment rails that use stablecoins for USD-denominated settlement, particularly in emerging markets where digital dollar usage has increased markedly. Data from regional and global financial authorities indicate that the USD remains dominant in international invoicing and trade settlement, including within ASEAN+3 economies.

According to representatives from Reap, the company views regulated digital dollars as a potential complement to existing corporate financial procedures, including supplier payments and treasury allocation. They noted that GDN integration is intended to streamline capital movement for clients that range from stablecoin-native businesses to payment institutions and corporates operating across several markets.

Representatives from Paxos described Reap’s participation as a step toward expanding access to regulated digital dollars within established enterprise systems, emphasising that companies are looking for mechanisms to handle dollars across both traditional banking channels and blockchain-based rails.

Reap plans to focus initially on high-traffic commercial corridors where stablecoin settlement may reduce processing times and improve transparency. Longer term, the company expects businesses using its platform to send, receive and reconcile USDG directly alongside existing fiat workflows as part of a unified operational environment.