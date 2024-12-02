Paysend, a UK-based global cross-border payments company, has announced a partnership with BVNK to integrate stablecoin-based settlement into its payments stack across both its Consumer and Enterprise product lines.

The integration operates alongside existing fiat settlement methods, expanding the range of settlement mechanisms available within Paysend's global payments network.

When it comes to Enterprise clients, including platforms and financial institutions, stablecoins will be available as an alternative settlement option where supported. The addition of stablecoin rails is intended to address the limitations of traditional banking settlement windows by enabling value transfer on always-on blockchain networks outside conventional banking hours.

Strategic context and market positioning

The collaboration between Paysend and BVNK reflects the growing adoption of stablecoins as a settlement layer in cross-border payments, where the combination of continuous availability, more efficient finality, and reduced intermediary dependency is increasingly relevant for both consumer remittances and institutional payment flows. Paysend operates a global payments network serving consumer and enterprise customers across multiple markets, and the BVNK integration extends its settlement optionality without requiring a replacement of existing fiat infrastructure.

Furthermore, BVNK provides a stablecoin payment infrastructure designed for enterprise-grade volume and compliance requirements, and brings its network to Paysend's existing global reach. Commenting on the news, Ben Chisell, CEO at Paysend, said the partnership extends the benefits of faster and more efficient settlement to both consumer and enterprise customers without compromising on security or compliance. Expanding on this, Chris Harmse, Co-founder and Chief Business Officer at BVNK, noted that the strategic agreement complements Paysend's global network reach with stablecoin infrastructure built for speed and scale.

Partnering with Paysend comes on the heels of Ontop and BVNK's collaboration aimed at launching embedded USD stablecoin accounts for international workers across 150 countries, as well as the latter's definitive acquisition agreement with Mastercard. The deal was set to see Mastercard acquire BVNK for up to USD 1.8 billion, with the move looking to expand the company's digital asset capabilities by linking on-chain payment rails with its existing fiat network. At the time of the announcement, the set date for closing the transaction was before the end of 2026, subject to regulatory review and customary closing conditions.