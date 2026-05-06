PayDo and BVNK have partnered to integrate stablecoin pay-ins, payouts, and checkout into PayDo's payment platform.

The collaboration enables PayDo's business customers to access fiat-to-stablecoin conversion for pay-ins, payouts, and checkout, without requiring them to hold or directly manage digital assets.

Stablecoin functionality within a fiat framework

Under the partnership, three core capabilities are being added to PayDo's platform. Business customers will have the possibility to top up their PayDo balance using stablecoins, with automatic conversion to fiat completed within a single transaction. Outgoing transfers will also be supported via automatic fiat-to-stablecoin conversion at the point of payout. Additionally, merchants will be able to accept stablecoin payments through their websites, with funds settled into their PayDo accounts in fiat.

PayDo does not custody crypto assets. All stablecoin transactions are automatically converted to fiat, allowing customers to benefit from blockchain-based transaction speeds while settling and operating within a regulated fiat environment. This structure reduces the need for customers to manage crypto-related compliance processes independently.

Context and market relevance

PayDo’s platform consolidates multi-currency accounts, SEPA and SWIFT transfers, merchant acquiring, card issuing, mass payouts, and Open Banking solutions under a single API. The addition of stablecoin functionality is positioned to address the needs of customers operating in cross-border, high-volume, or time-sensitive payment environments, where conventional banking rails can introduce delays and friction.

BVNK provides stablecoin payment infrastructure to financial services clients globally. The partnership reflects a broader trend of regulated payment institutions incorporating stablecoin settlement as a practical operational layer rather than a speculative asset class. Stablecoins have attracted growing interest from payment providers seeking to improve transaction speed and interoperability across borders, particularly as regulatory frameworks in the EU and the UK have begun to offer clearer guidance for digital asset-adjacent services.

Chris Harmse, Chief Business Officer and Co-Founder of BVNK, that the integration represents an example of stablecoins being adopted across financial services as a tool for more efficient money movement. In addition, PayDo CEO and Founder, Serhii Zakharov, described the development as a step toward building a broader all-in-one financial ecosystem, with further product updates expected in the coming months.

The partnership does not require PayDo customers to acquire, hold, or manage stablecoins directly, positioning the offering as an infrastructure layer that adds settlement flexibility without altering the user's fiat-based experience.