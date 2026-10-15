UK-based stablecoin payments provider Noah has obtained MiCA CASP and PSD2 payment institution licences covering the EU.

The approval follows the award of two authorisations: a crypto-asset service provider (CASP) licence under the Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) framework and a payment institution (PI) licence under the second Payment Services Directive (PSD2). According to the company, customers can work with a single regulated counterparty instead of building a patchwork of local banking arrangements or applying for, funding, and maintaining authorisations of their own.

What the two licences cover

Together, the CASP and PI licences allow Noah to offer regulated stablecoin services alongside traditional fiat payments in all 27 EU member states under one regulatory framework. Under these authorisations, the company can hold, exchange, and transfer stablecoins on behalf of customers, and execute fiat payments by credit transfer. Noah also said it is positioned to obtain direct access to the SEPA network.

Both approvals came within a short timeframe. Noah reported obtaining the PI licence in around one month and the CASP one in around two months. The company presents the approvals as a step towards stablecoins operating as a regulated payment infrastructure.

A multi-jurisdiction compliance model

The EU authorisations add to Noah’s existing Money Transmitter Licences in the US and its Payment Service Provider registration in Canada. The company now holds more than 40 licences, registrations, and approvals across three regulatory regimes. Noah stated that its stablecoin network now reaches more than 150 markets and 60 currencies, with local regulatory compliance for converting fiat currencies to stablecoins and back.

The model depends on Noah carrying the compliance burden for its clients. Users share KYC and KYB information once and rely on the company’s SOC 2 Type II audited security controls. According to Noah, this allows businesses to launch stablecoin payments across the US, Canada, and the EU within weeks, compared to attempting to obtain certain licences independently, which can take months or even years.

Shah Ramezani, CEO at Noah, said the company decided early on to prioritise licences in large, demanding markets, adding that more tier-1 markets are in the pipeline and that each new authorisation opens a market where customers can launch.

For businesses in remittances, payroll, and cross-border commerce, the approach consolidates licencing at the infrastructure layer. Each company would then no longer need to secure its own authorisations in every jurisdiction it serves.

Funding and commercial traction

The licencing news follows a USD 16 million seed extension announced recently, in October 2026, which brought Noah’s total seed funding to USD 38 million. Part of the capital is allocated to expanding the company’s regulatory footprint. Furthermore, Noah reported signing more than 150 new customers in 2026 across remittances, fintech, marketplaces, and payroll. Its year-to-date revenue is up 538% on the same period in 2025.