UK-based Noah has closed its seed round at USD 38 million, with Endeit Capital, FJ Labs, LocalGlobe, and Felix Capital participating.

Noah reached the final round size after securing an additional USD 16 million from new and existing investors. The company plans to use the capital to extend its regulatory coverage, hire engineering and compliance specialists, and strengthen its integrations with local payment rails in its highest-volume markets. It also targets a US expansion.

The funding follows a period of growth for the company, which reports a 538% increase in revenue for the year to date in 2026 compared with the same period in 2025, as well as recurring monthly growth of 31%. In addition, Noah has signed more than 150 new customers during 2026, including enterprises moving their cross-border transfers onto stablecoin rails. For example, in March 2026, the company partnered with VaulFi to launch stablecoin payments for freelancers and remote workers across North Africa.

Further development strategy

The company’s plans for the next 12 months are to scale its operations to support four to five times its current revenue. Thijn Lamers, Co-Founder of Noah, who was previously part of the founding team at Adyen, pointed to regulation as a central challenge in international transfers. Each country, currency, and payment method requires its own local partnerships, integrations, and compliance infrastructure. Noah’s stated longer-term objective is to become the underlying network for businesses’ international money movement, with stablecoin settlement running in the background.

Shah Ramezani, Co-Founder and CEO of Noah, described the model as a replacement for slow and costly bank-led international transfers, built on a single settlement platform with compliance covered at both the origination and destination of funds.

Platform and distribution model

Noah’s technology links stablecoin settlement with local payment rails. The company is live in more than 150 markets and supports over 60 currencies. It serves enterprises and individuals directly, and reaches further users through partnerships with consumer platforms, fintech companies, neobanks, and workforce platforms that aggregate businesses, contractors, and individuals.

Jonne de Leeuw, Partner at Endeit Capital, who oversees the firm’s fintech investments, said that cross-border payments are still dependent on infrastructure built decades ago, and cited Noah’s customer traction as evidence of demand.

Market context

Figures cited by Noah show that cross-border payments reached USD 208 trillion in 2025, generating an estimated USD 625 billion in annual revenue for banks and intermediaries. SMB payments account for 7% of that flow but 31% of bank revenue, costing businesses USD 194 billion a year in fees, FX spreads, and operational charges.

B2B stablecoin payments have reached an annualised value of USD 226 billion, an increase of 733% year on year. Even so, stablecoins represent less than 1% of the USD 34.8 trillion in annual cross-border B2B payments. That gap between current usage and total B2B volume forms the basis of the company’s case for further adoption.