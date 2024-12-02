VaulFi, a stablecoin-powered neobank operating in North Africa, and Noah, a global payments infrastructure provider, have announced a partnership to offer freelancers and remote workers in the region direct access to international payments through virtual bank accounts that settle in stablecoins.

The partnership addresses a combination of structural barriers that have made cross-border payment receipt costly and slow for workers in markets such as Algeria. Under the traditional SWIFT system, settlement delays can extend to 21 days, with receiving fees ranging from USD 40 to USD 80 per transfer. Additional pressure comes from a wide gap between official and parallel currency markets, and tightened restrictions in 2026 on informal currency conversion under local finance laws.

Settlement architecture and access model

The solution uses Noah's regulated settlement engine to provide VaulFi users with dedicated virtual bank accounts, including Euro IBANs and US routing numbers. When a client makes a payment through standard banking rails, the funds settle instantly as EURC or USDC within the VaulFi wallet. This converts a multi-week SWIFT process into a near real-time stablecoin receipt, while keeping the sending side entirely within conventional banking infrastructure.

VaulFi accepts local documentation for KYC, designed to ensure access for workers who may not hold internationally recognised identification. The model targets both individual freelancers and remote workers receiving payments from European and US clients, as well as diaspora members sending funds via SEPA and local traders managing cross-border inventory payments.

Commenting on the news, Safa Korti, Co-Founder of VaulFi, said the partnership is aimed at giving people access to global financial tools and ensuring financial access regardless of geographic location. Shah Ramezani, Founder and CEO of Noah, said the partnership gives a freelancer in North Africa the same financial access as a developer in Paris or New York, making the complexity of cross-border finance invisible.