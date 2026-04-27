KuCoin has launched KuCard in Australia, enabling crypto-backed payments across Mastercard's network via a partnership with Immersve.

At the point of sale, digital assets are converted to fiat currency in real time for settlement across Mastercard's global payments network. Users are not required to manually convert funds before transacting. At launch, the service supports USDC and 37 USDC trading pairs, enabling eligible users to spend supported digital assets directly from their KuCoin accounts.

The technical integration sits on infrastructure provided by Immersve, which acts as the bridge between the crypto layer and Mastercard's traditional payment rails. This architecture removes the need for users to hold a separate fiat wallet or complete manual off-ramp steps ahead of purchase.

Regulatory context and market positioning

The launch follows KuCoin's registration with AUSTRAC as a Digital Currency Exchange (DCE), which authorises the platform to operate in Australia under the country's AML and counter-terrorism financing framework. The card product builds on that compliance footing, positioning KuCoin to serve Australian users through regulated infrastructure.

Australia has seen sustained growth in digital asset adoption in recent years, with regulatory frameworks continuing to develop alongside user demand for practical crypto utility. KuCard's launch enters a market where several exchanges and fintech providers are competing to connect crypto holdings to everyday commerce.

The partnership involves three parties: KuCoin as the crypto platform, Immersve as the Mastercard principal member and payments intermediary, and Mastercard providing network acceptance. This structure is consistent with how other crypto card products have been brought to market globally, where a licensed intermediary holds the principal membership and manages card issuance compliance.

Scope and next steps

According to the announcement, KuCoin described the product as part of a broader strategy to strengthen compliance, security, and real-world utility for digital assets.

Moreover, the service supports spending at any merchant accepting Mastercard globally, meaning Australian users are not restricted to domestic transactions. Compatibility with Apple Pay and Google Pay extends the product to mobile and contactless payment contexts from launch.

KuCoin operates as a global crypto exchange and has previously faced regulatory scrutiny in several jurisdictions. The AUSTRAC registration represents its formal compliance standing in Australia at the time of this launch.