US-based NEAR AI has integrated USDC with its Confidential Intents infrastructure to enable AI agents to conduct private stablecoin transactions on the NEAR AI Agent Market. The integration allows agents to transact using USDC without publicly revealing sensitive financial details such as transaction amounts or counterparties, addressing a barrier to enterprise adoption of on-chain agentic commerce.

USDC, a fully-reserved dollar-denominated stablecoin, is now supported on Confidential Intents, a confidential cross-chain execution layer powered by a NEAR private shard. The integration is live on the NEAR AI Agent Market, where users and businesses can post jobs, agents complete tasks, and payments settle natively on-chain through NEAR Intents.

Technical architecture and privacy model

Public blockchains provide settlement guarantees but expose transaction data by default, a characteristic that has historically limited their use for business-to-business commerce, where commercial relationships and financial flows are sensitive. Confidential Intents addresses this by concealing routing paths, counterparties, and economic relationships between participants within a confidential execution environment. The full payment flow, from task posting to settlement, remains on a decentralised infrastructure while reducing the public visibility of commercial details.

The integration combines USDC as the unit of account with the privacy layer of Confidential Intents, creating a programmable payments infrastructure designed specifically for AI agents operating as autonomous economic actors.

Broader implications for agentic commerce

The integration is positioned as a step towards enabling AI agents to function as fully autonomous economic actors, capable of automating back-office operations, supporting treasury and operational workflows, and coordinating with vendors while maintaining transactional privacy. The NEAR AI Agent Market provides the marketplace layer through which this infrastructure operates, allowing businesses to hire agents for specific tasks and settle payments natively on-chain.

Industry context

The launch reflects a growing recognition across the payments and blockchain sectors that privacy infrastructure is a prerequisite for enterprise adoption of on-chain agentic commerce. Several parallel initiatives are emerging to address the same challenge from different angles, including protocol-level standards for machine-to-machine payments and stablecoin integrations designed for AI-driven workflows.

The combination of a widely adopted stablecoin with a confidential execution layer represents a pragmatic approach to this problem, using established settlement infrastructure rather than introducing new token models, while adding the privacy guarantees that enterprise use cases require. For the agentic economy to scale beyond experimental deployments, the ability to conduct financially sensitive operations without full public disclosure is an increasingly critical infrastructure requirement.