i2c and CoinZoom have partnered to launch a crypto-enabled debit card programme covering more than 152 countries.

The collaboration enables cardholders to spend both fiat currency and over 40 cryptocurrencies at merchant locations worldwide, while earning cryptocurrency rewards on purchases. CoinZoom, a US-registered fintech platform, will use i2c's composable processing architecture to deploy and scale its card programme internationally, with i2c's infrastructure supporting operations across more than 216 countries and territories.

Infrastructure and platform capabilities

Central to the partnership is i2c's modular technology stack, which allows card programme configurations to be assembled and adjusted without rebuilding underlying systems. This approach is intended to support CoinZoom's cross-border use case, where localised compliance requirements and rapid market entry are operational priorities.

The partnership also enables CoinZoom's ZoomMe service, a P2P transfer feature that allows users to send funds internationally. According to the companies, the service is designed to reduce the fees and processing times typically associated with cross-border money movement.

Furthermore, on the security side, CoinZoom holds SOC 2 Type II certification for enterprise data protection, while i2c contributes AI-based fraud detection tooling. The two layers are intended to function in combination across the card programme's transaction processing pipeline.

Market context

The partnership reflects a broader shift in how crypto-native platforms are approaching payments infrastructure. Rather than building proprietary card issuance capabilities, an increasing number of digital asset firms are integrating with established processors to access global card network reach and compliance frameworks more quickly.

For i2c, the CoinZoom agreement extends its positioning as a processing partner for crypto-adjacent card programmes, a segment that has grown in scale as regulatory clarity around digital asset payments has improved in several markets, including the US. For CoinZoom, the arrangement provides the operational foundation needed to pursue simultaneous expansion across geographies without replicating compliance and issuance infrastructure in each market.

In addition, the programme is structured to serve both banked and underbanked populations, with the card's fiat and crypto dual-functionality positioning it as an access point for users who may hold digital assets but require a standard payment instrument for everyday transactions.