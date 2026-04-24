Bybit has announced at Paris Blockchain Week 2026 that it is transitioning from a cryptocurrency exchange into a unified financial platform designed to integrate digital assets into everyday financial life.

According to the official press release, the company plans to launch Bybit Pay in Europe, expanding beyond its existing card product into a broader payment layer including QR payments, instant transfers, and integrated banking experiences.

The Bybit Card has surpassed three million cardholders globally, enabling users to spend digital assets across travel, retail, and everyday transactions. The card operates through Bybit's global partnership with Mastercard, which the company states has been in place for more than three years.

European regulatory strategy and MiCAR alignment

Bybit's European expansion is being built in alignment with the MiCAR regulatory framework, with the company positioning itself among the early adopters of a fully compliant approach to digital asset services across the European Economic Area (EEA). The regulatory-first strategy is framed as the foundation for sustainable growth in Europe, where MiCAR has established a comprehensive framework for crypto-asset service providers.

The company's stated ambition is to reduce fragmentation between traditional finance and digital assets, creating a single environment where users can trade, earn, spend, and transfer assets globally without navigating multiple applications or intermediaries. Bybit describes its long-term goal as making the underlying technology invisible to end users, with the experience defined by simplicity and trust rather than technical complexity.

Commenting on the news, Georg Harer, Co-CEO at Bybit EU, noted that adoption in Europe will be driven by trust, simplicity, and strong regulatory foundations rather than complexity, and that Bybit is building with regulation rather than around it.

Recently, Bybit also joined forces with Coinbase to work on US stock tokenization. The arrangement was set to see the two crypto trading platforms collaborate on offering digital representations of US equities, including potentially pre-IPO stocks such as those of SpaceX.