Coinbase and Bybit to collaborate on US stock tokenisation

Coinbase and Bybit have announced a collaboration to tokenise, custody, and distribute US stocks to global investors.

The arrangement would see the two crypto trading platforms work together to offer digital representations of US equities, including potentially pre-IPO stocks such as those of SpaceX. The collaboration is structured to leverage the respective strengths of each platform: Coinbase's position in the US market and Bybit's established presence across international jurisdictions.

Strategic positioning and market context

The reported partnership comes as Bybit is said to be considering entry into the US market later in 2026, a move that would mark a significant expansion for the UAE-based exchange.

Moreover, for Coinbase, the collaboration represents an opportunity to distribute tokenised US assets through Bybit's international customer base, extending its reach beyond domestic markets. Analysts cited in the original report noted that the pairing is strategically complementary given the two platforms' differing geographic footprints.

Tokenisation gaining traction across the industry

The development reflects broader momentum in the tokenisation of real-world assets. Financial institutions and trading venues are increasingly exploring mechanisms to give investors access to digital representations of both listed and pre-public equities, with the space attracting participation from a growing range of market participants.

In a related development, Intercontinental Exchange recently disclosed it is taking a stake in crypto exchange OKX as part of its own push into tokenisation. The convergence of traditional financial infrastructure and crypto-native platforms signals a shifting landscape for asset distribution and secondary market access.

Tokenised versions of stocks enable fractional ownership, continuous trading outside conventional market hours, and accessibility for investors in regions where direct participation in US equity markets may be constrained by regulatory or practical barriers. At the same time, the Coinbase–Bybit arrangement, if confirmed and executed, would represent one of the more prominent collaborations between a US-regulated crypto firm and a major international exchange in this space.

Neither company has issued a formal public statement at the time of writing, and details of the structure, regulatory approvals, or launch timeline have not been disclosed.