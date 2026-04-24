AllUnity, a Germany-based regulated stablecoin issuer and licensed e-money institution, has announced the integration of its EURAU euro stablecoin onto the Tempo Mainnet, a payments blockchain incubated by Stripe and Paradigm.

The integration enables enterprises and developers building on Tempo to use EURAU as a fully backed, regulated euro stablecoin for cross-border payments, automated settlements, treasury flows, and decentralised finance applications.

EURAU is accessible on Uniswap via dedicated trading pairs, including USDT0/EURAU, providing on-chain liquidity for exchange. The integration supports a range of use cases, including corporate treasury management, remittances, and automated payment flows.

Regulatory context and market positioning

The launch comes as demand for MiCAR-compliant, euro-denominated digital assets continues to grow across European financial infrastructure. The EURAU integration onto Tempo positions AllUnity's stablecoin as infrastructure for regulated on-chain euro settlements at a time when European institutions are seeking compliant alternatives to dollar-dominated stablecoin liquidity. Dollar-pegged stablecoins currently account for approximately 99% of the global stablecoin market, with euro-denominated stablecoins representing a small but growing segment.

Tempo, as a payments blockchain developed within the Stripe and Paradigm ecosystem, provides a regulated and enterprise-grade environment for digital asset settlement, making EURAU's integration relevant for institutional participants seeking both programmable payment capabilities and regulatory certainty.

Commenting on the news, Peter Grosskopf, CTO and COO of AllUnity, noted that bringing EURAU to Tempo represents an important milestone in advancing regulated digital finance infrastructure in Europe, providing faster and programmable euro liquidity on-chain.

Nischay Upadhyayula from Tempo's go-to-market team said welcoming a regulated digital asset like EURAU empowers users and partners to execute high-volume, euro-denominated transactions with the speed and reliability that modern global markets demand.

At the beginning of March 2026, AllUnity also launched CHFAU, a Swiss franc-denominated stablecoin. Fully backed 1:1 by Swiss franc reserves, the token was positioned among the first Swiss franc stablecoins fully compliant with the EU's MiCA regulation.