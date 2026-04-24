Coins.ph has launched stablecoin payment support within the Philippines' national QRPh standard, enabling transactions in PHP, USDT, or USDC.

The feature, rolled out in April 2026, connects the platform's user base directly to the country's interoperable QR code infrastructure. QRPh is the national QR payment standard developed and administered by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), the central bank of the Philippines. The standard was established to allow customers to pay merchants through a single QR code regardless of which bank or e-wallet either party uses, eliminating the need for merchants to maintain multiple QR codes for different providers.

Bridging digital assets and everyday commerce

According to the official press release, the integration gives Coins.ph users access to approximately 700.000 QRPh-enabled merchant terminals across the Philippines. These range from small local businesses to large retail chains. Rather than requiring users to manually convert their stablecoin holdings into PHP before initiating a transaction, the system performs automated conversion at the point of sale. Real-time conversion quotes are generated during checkout, and once confirmed, the conversion and payment are executed as a single continuous transaction.

The feature supports three payment modes: PHP only, stablecoin only (USDT or USDC converted to PHP at checkout), and a hybrid mode combining both asset types when a single balance is insufficient to cover the full transaction amount. Moreover, in the event of an unsuccessful payment, the system applies appropriate reversal handling. All refunds are issued in PHP regardless of whether the original payment involved stablecoin conversion.

For the initial rollout, Coins.ph has prioritised USDT and USDC, the two most widely held USD-pegged stablecoins by market liquidity, with additional tokens planned for integration in subsequent phases.

Regulatory and ecosystem context

The BSP has been among the more active central banks in Southeast Asia in establishing frameworks for digital asset activity, and QRPh has served as the primary instrument for expanding interoperable digital payments across the country. In addition, the process of integrating stablecoin settlement into this regulated infrastructure marks a practical step towards embedding crypto-native assets into a nationally standardised payments layer, rather than operating parallel to it.

Wei Zhou, CEO of Coins.ph, noted that the development is part of a broader effort to make crypto more usable in everyday scenarios and to simplify merchant QR transactions for users holding funds across different asset types.

The Philippines has consistently ranked among the higher-adoption markets for crypto use in Southeast Asia, with remittances and digital payments serving as key drivers. Through the process sof enabling stablecoin spending at QRPh terminals without requiring users to exit the checkout interface, Coins.ph reduces a friction point that has historically limited the practical utility of stablecoin holdings for retail payments.