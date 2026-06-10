Peru's Banco Central de Reserva del Perú has extended its retail CBDC pilot through March 2027, following adoption of more than 3.5 million users.

The pilot, which launched on 14 October 2024 under BCRP Circular N°011-2024-BCRP, was originally conceived as a time-limited experiment. The decision to extend reflects a trajectory of growth that the central bank has assessed as warranting further data collection ahead of any permanent issuance decision.

According to Crypto Briefing, as of late August 2025, the pilot had registered more than 3.5 million users. Digital currency balances in circulation reached S/7.5 million, representing a 182.7% increase at one reported measurement point, a figure the BCRP has cited as evidence that users are actively loading and transacting with the wallet, rather than simply registering out of curiosity. Some reports indicate the user base may have surpassed four million shortly after that milestone, though 3.5 million remains the most recently confirmed figure.

Telecom infrastructure as a distribution channel

The BCRP partnered with Bitel, a telecoms operator with coverage across Peru's rural areas, to distribute the digital currency through a wallet application called BiPay. The arrangement allows users to conduct P2P transfers and pay bills directly from the wallet, operating on telecom infrastructure rather than traditional banking rails. This approach is deliberate: the pilot specifically targets Peru's eight least-bancarised regions, where access to conventional financial services has historically been limited.

In addition, through the process of routing distribution through a mobile network operator rather than commercial banks, the BCRP is attempting to reach populations that standard account-based financial systems have not served effectively. The growth in active users conducting transfers and bill payments has been cited as a key factor in the decision to extend the programme's timeline.

The BCRP has drawn a clear distinction between its digital currency and private-sector cryptocurrencies. The pilot explicitly excludes Bitcoin, stablecoins, and decentralised tokens. The digital currency is issued directly by the central bank, held within user wallets, and carries the full backing of Peru's monetary authority. This positions it within the broader global trend of state-issued digital currencies designed to operate within existing regulatory and monetary frameworks, rather than outside them.

Research foundations and next steps

The BCRP initiated a foundational research programme in 2023 focused on digital payments and financial inclusion, of which the current pilot is the operational extension. The extended timeline through March 2027 is intended to generate additional data on transaction behaviour, balance usage, and scalability before any decision on permanent issuance is made. The results of this phase are expected to directly inform whether and how the BCRP proceeds with a full-scale digital currency rollout.