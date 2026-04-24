Anchorage Digital has integrated Marinade Finance into its platform, enabling institutional clients to access automated Solana staking strategies under qualified custody.

The integration allows clients to stake SOL directly within Anchorage Digital's platform and its self-custody wallet, Porto, without transferring assets to external applications.

The arrangement marks the first time institutions can access Marinade's automated staking strategies whilst keeping assets held under qualified custody at Anchorage Digital Bank, which holds a federal charter as a crypto bank in the US and is authorised to offer staking services.

Separating staking authority from custody

The integration operates through an on-chain mechanism that separates staking authority from withdrawal authority. This structure allows clients to delegate staking operations to Marinade whilst Anchorage Digital retains custody and control of the underlying assets, addressing a longstanding operational challenge for institutions seeking to participate in Solana staking without compromising their custody or compliance posture.

Moreover, institutional staking on Solana has historically involved trade-offs between yield optimisation, validator selection, and operational overhead. Managing validator delegation across a broad set of operators can be resource-intensive, particularly for regulated entities subject to specific risk and compliance requirements.

Marinade's protocol addresses this through the process of automatically distributing stake across a large validator set. Its native strategy spans hundreds of operators, whilst a separate compliance-focused option, Marinade Select, limits delegation to approximately 30 KYC-verified validators. The latter is designed for institutions operating regulated financial products, including ETF issuers.

Two staking strategies available to clients

According to the official press release, institutional clients will have the possibility to choose between two distinct strategies through the integration. Marinade Select targets entities with specific regulatory or risk requirements, routing stake exclusively through its curated set of verified validators. The second option, Marinade Max Yield, uses an automated approach to dynamically allocate stake with the objective of optimising returns across Marinade's broader validator network.

Both strategies are accessible within Anchorage Digital's existing platform interface, requiring no additional integrations or external workflows on the part of the client.

Institutional staking in context

The integration expands Anchorage Digital's staking portfolio, which already covers multiple digital asset networks. For the Solana ecosystem, broader institutional participation in staking carries implications for network decentralisation, as larger volumes of delegated stake distributed across a diverse validator set can contribute to network resilience.

Marinade Select's inclusion of KYC-verified validators is notable in the context of regulatory scrutiny around staking services. In recent years, US regulators have examined whether staking offerings constitute securities, and the availability of compliance-oriented staking pathways reflects the industry's efforts to adapt to that environment.

The integration is available to clients of both Anchorage Digital's institutional platform and the Porto self-custody wallet.