Banking Circle has launched stablecoin settlement services following receipt of a CASP licence from Luxembourg's financial regulator.

The new offering introduces fiat-to-stablecoin and stablecoin-to-fiat conversion capabilities directly from the bank's core platform.

The CASP licence, issued under the EU's Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulatory framework, provides the authorisation required for Banking Circle to offer digital asset services within a regulated banking environment. The approval marks the bank's formal entry into the stablecoin infrastructure space.

Platform capabilities and supported assets

According to the official press release, the settlement service is integrated directly into Banking Circle's existing payments platform, enabling clients to move between fiat currencies and stablecoins, including USDC, USDG, and EURI. The service offers instant settlement and regulatory traceability, combining blockchain-based payment rails with the compliance and risk management infrastructure of a licenced bank.

The 24/7 availability of the stablecoin rails addresses limitations associated with traditional correspondent banking settlement windows, which are constrained by business hours and clearing cycles.

Market context

The launch comes as institutional participation in the stablecoin market continues to grow alongside increased regulatory clarity across major jurisdictions. The global stablecoin market has reached approximately EUR 250 billion in market capitalisation, with annual payment-related transaction volumes estimated at EUR 330 billion and monthly on-chain volumes exceeding EUR 8 trillion.

Stablecoins have moved from experimental use cases into active deployment for cross-border settlement and treasury management, particularly among payment infrastructure providers and financial institutions operating across multiple currencies and time zones. Banking Circle's integration of these capabilities into its existing rails positions the service as an extension of its core settlement infrastructure rather than a standalone digital asset product.

The bank has characterised stablecoins as a natural progression of its existing infrastructure, aimed at reducing cost and complexity in global payments.