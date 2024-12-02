MetaMask adds perpetual futures and rewards programme

MetaMask, the self-custodial crypto wallet developed by Consensys, has introduced perpetual futures trading on its platform. The launch, supported by decentralised exchange Hyperliquid, enables users in permitted regions to trade perpetual contracts directly from their wallets. The rollout coincides with MetaMask’s confirmation that it plans to issue a native token later this year.

According to representatives from the company, the new feature extends MetaMask’s approach to self-custody by allowing users to access advanced trading tools without relying on centralised exchanges. The company described the development as part of a wider transition towards on-chain personal finance.

Integrating trading, rewards, and prediction markets

According to the official press release, perpetual futures account for roughly three-quarters of total cryptocurrency trading volume. While most of that activity still occurs on centralised platforms, decentralised alternatives have gained ground. Data from 2025 shows that trading on perpetual decentralised exchanges reached a record high of around USD 765 billion in August, highlighting growing demand for self-custodial solutions. MetaMask’s integration with Hyperliquid aims to capture a portion of that activity by combining trading and custody in a single interface.

Moreover, the wallet provider is introducing MetaMask Rewards, a points-based programme designed to encourage on-chain activity. Users will accumulate points by executing swaps, trading perpetual contracts, referring others, and using the MetaMask Card once it becomes available. Rewards will operate on a three-month cycle and include token allocations, trading fee discounts, and temporary boosts.

Later this year, MetaMask also plans to integrate prediction markets through a collaboration with Polymarket, allowing users in approved regions to trade event-based contracts covering areas such as politics, sports, and digital assets.