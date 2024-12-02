Input | Output (IO), a blockchain infrastructure and research engineering firm dedicated to optimising the Web3 ecosystem, has joined CryptoUK, a trade association for crypto and digital assets in the UK.

The trade body promotes fair and proportionate regulation, constructive engagement with policymakers, regulators, customer protection, and market integrity. The association represents over 100 member organizations across crypto exchanges, blockchain networks, payment providers, law firms, and fintechs.

According to IO’s officials, the company aims to contribute with its technical and policy expertise to help shape a regulatory environment that protects consumers while fostering responsible growth. Additionally, by collaborating with firms from the UK, IO seeks to build a Web3 ecosystem that is secure, inclusive, and positioned for global adoption.

As part of CryptoUK, IO will participate in working groups and policy forums that support the UK digital assets' agenda. CryptoUK also serves as the secretariat to the Crypto and Digital Assets All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG), facilitating informed dialogue between Parliament, regulators, and industry.

The UK's crypto landscape

A study led by Chainalysis shows that the UK has emerged as the prominent crypto economy in the Central, Northern, and Western Europe (CNWE) region, as customers seek alternatives for savings and investment returns. Therefore, in 2025, 1 in 10 Brits (9%), which sums to approximately five million people, own a cryptocurrency, with the revenue in the UK crypto market projected to reach GBP 3 billion by 2028.

More from Input | Output (IO)

Following this announcement, in August 2025, Input | Output joined Blockchain for Europe, a Brussels-based trade association uniting global blockchain leaders to shape coherent, innovation-friendly regulation across the EU. As a member, IO collaborated with Blockchain for Europe’s working groups to address key policy challenges, from consumer protection to advancing privacy, decentralisation, and secure financial infrastructure.