Ingenico has entered into a partnership with WalletConnect Pay to support stablecoin payments directly at the point of sale, expanding payment acceptance options for merchants and consumers.

The integration enables customers to pay with supported stablecoins at checkout, using compatible mobile wallets, while merchants continue to rely on existing payment infrastructure.

Under the agreement, Ingenico’s Android-based point-of-sale terminals will be enabled for stablecoin payments. Ingenico currently has a global installed base of more than 40 million terminals across over 120 countries, with millions of Android terminals in active use. These devices will be capable of processing in-store payments made with widely used stablecoins such as USD Coin (USDC), Euro Coin (EURC), and Tether (USDT), provided the customer uses a WalletConnect-compatible wallet.

WalletConnect Pay allows consumers to initiate payments directly from their mobile wallets, including popular options such as MetaMask, Trust Wallet, and Safe, among others. Payments are executed natively on-chain rather than routed through traditional card networks, with settlement occurring between the customer’s wallet and the merchant’s payment service provider. This structure is intended to reduce dependency on legacy card rails and support faster settlement cycles.

Expanding stablecoin payments in physical commerce

The solution is designed to be deployed across a broad range of merchant verticals, including retail, hospitality, transportation, fuel, parking, vending, and self-service environments. These sectors represent a significant share of global point-of-sale transaction volume. According to the Worldpay Global Payments Report 2025, digital payment transaction values have expanded over the past decade, with in-store payments remaining a significant component of global commerce and overall digital payment spending approaching USD 19 trillion in 2024. Recent industry research indicates that stablecoins have become a significant component of global digital value transfer themselves, with PwC estimating annual stablecoin transaction volumes at USD 27.64 trillion for 2024, with monthly peaks near USD 4.9 trillion and strong growth in active wallets.

WalletConnect Network data indicates that the network facilitated more than USD 400 billion in total transaction volume in 2025, including substantial stablecoin usage. By extending this infrastructure into physical checkout environments, WalletConnect Pay aims to bridge digital asset payments with everyday commerce at scale.

From a merchant perspective, the integration does not require additional hardware upgrades or direct exposure to digital asset custody. Merchants can continue to receive settlement through their existing acquirer or payment service provider, aligning stablecoin acceptance with standard operational and compliance requirements.

The Ingenico and WalletConnect Pay integration is scheduled to become available to acquirers and payment service providers in January 2026.