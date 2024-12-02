NewsCrypto, Web3 and CBDC

Gusto and Zerohash to bring stablecoin payroll to global contractors

CP

Claudia Pincovski

20 Jan 2026 / 3 Min Read

Keywords:
partnershipstablecoinpayrollcross-border paymentspayments
Countries:
United States of America

News on Crypto, Web3 and CBDC

Currency.com and Zodia Markets to improve global digital asset trading

21 Jan 2026 / 3 min read / Crypto, Web3 and CBDC

The New York Stock Exchange works on tokenized securities platform

21 Jan 2026 / 5 min read / Crypto, Web3 and CBDC

The Government of Bermuda announces plans to become a fully onchain national economy

20 Jan 2026 / 5 min read / Crypto, Web3 and CBDC

Anchorage Digital and Spark introduce institutional crypto lending

20 Jan 2026 / 3 min read / Crypto, Web3 and CBDC

Gusto and Zerohash to bring stablecoin payroll to global contractors

20 Jan 2026 / 3 min read / Crypto, Web3 and CBDC

Webinars on Crypto, Web3 and CBDC

From Crypto to Checkout: Stablecoins and the future of payments

04 Dec 2025 / 5 min read / Crypto, Web3 and CBDC

Stablecoins & banks: opportunities and challenges

11 Sep 2025 / 5 min read / Crypto, Web3 and CBDC

Stablecoin Payments in Action: Adoption & Use Cases

13 May 2025 / 5 min read / Crypto, Web3 and CBDC

Web3 payments: unlocking faster, cheaper, borderless transactions

27 Feb 2025 / 5 min read / Crypto, Web3 and CBDC

What role can traditional financial services play in the crypto universe?

15 Jun 2022 / 5 min read / Crypto, Web3 and CBDC
the paypers logo

The Paypers is a global hub for market insights, real-time news, expert interviews, and in-depth analyses and resources across payments, fintech, and the digital economy. We deliver reports, webinars, and commentary on key topics, including regulation, real-time payments, cross-border payments and ecommerce, digital identity, payment innovation and infrastructure, Open Banking, Embedded Finance, crypto, fraud and financial crime prevention, and more – all developed in collaboration with industry experts and leaders.

Contact

The Paypers

Prinsengracht 777e

1017 JZ Amsterdam

P: +31 20 658 0652

E: editor@thepaypers.com
XFacebookLinkedIn

No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers (v2.7).

Privacy Policy / Cookie Statement

Copyright