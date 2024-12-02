Payroll and HR platform Gusto has partnered with crypto infrastructure provider Zerohash to offer stablecoin-based payouts for contractors outside the US.

The integration is currently in beta and enables eligible contractors to receive earnings in USD-pegged stablecoins, with settlements happening in minutes instead of days.

Cross-border payments have long been a pain point for small businesses and international contractors. Traditional transfers can take three to seven business days to complete, creating cash flow issues for workers and administrative challenges for employers. By leveraging stablecoins and on-chain payment rails, Gusto and Zerohash aim to cut settlement times, reflecting a broader fintech trend toward real-time, blockchain-based payroll solutions.

Stablecoins as a global payroll solution

USDT and USDC are currently the two largest stablecoins, supporting billions of dollars in daily transaction volume. With this integration, Gusto contractors can receive payments directly into either custodial or self-custodial wallets, giving workers more control over their funds while enabling traceable, on-chain transactions.

The move comes amid growing global outsourcing trends. Industry data shows that roughly one-third of US small businesses outsource at least one role, while Gusto research found that 11% of US small businesses employed international contractors in 2025. Globally, SMEs account for 90% of all businesses and contribute over 50% of employment worldwide, highlighting the potential impact of faster, digital-first payroll solutions on international labor markets.

Gusto’s platform serves more than 400,000 small business employers, offering HR, benefits, and payroll tools. The stablecoin option expands the company’s global payroll capabilities, providing speed, flexibility, and transparency for workers in regions where traditional banking infrastructure can be slow or unreliable.

By adopting real-time, onchain settlement methods, small businesses can improve operational efficiency while giving international contractors faster access to their earnings, aligning with the broader shift toward digital and decentralized financial solutions.