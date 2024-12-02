Fold launches its Bitcoin Rewards Credit Card

Fold Holdings has partnered with Stripe and Visa to launch its Bitcoin Rewards Credit Card.

Stripe will offer the background infrastructure, and Visa will serve as the issuing network. The solution will enable users to earn Bitcoin on every purchase, acting as an entry point for accumulating crypto through daily spending. The card will provide up to 3.5% back in Bitcoin, with users earning an unlimited 2% instantly and up to 1.5% more by paying for purchases via their Fold Checking Account.

More about the Bitcoin Rewards Credit Card

The card will leverage Stripe’s platform and Visa’s global network to support wide-scale access. Stripe sees its partnership with Fold as a framework for rolling out improved financial products without requiring companies to handle the complexities of direct programme management.

Paired with Visa’s scale and security, Fold’s Bitcoin rewards offer consumers a safe and simple way to earn crypto as they shop. With the Fold Bitcoin Credit Card, users will earn Bitcoin everywhere Visa is accepted. The new credit card will join Fold’s existing suite of products related to crypto and Bitcoin services.

In addition to this announcement, Fold Holdings’ shares went down 14%, following the credit card announcement, according to Yahoo! Finance. The prices began at USD 3.88 per share, but they dropped to USD 3.31 in just a few hours, with significant volume following the announcement of the Bitcoin Credit Card. This reaction follows the general activity of the cryptocurrency market on September 23, characterised by bearish sentiment. The company claims over USD 3.1 billion in transaction volume and more than USD 83 million distributed in Bitcoin rewards, reporting almost 1,500 BTC held in its treasury.

On another hand, Visa keeps engaging with the crypto industry, partnering with Avalanche at the beginning of 2025 to help the company launch crypto-powered credit cards for global payments.